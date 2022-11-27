Energy Alert
A-State football collapses in second half, ends season with loss against Troy

By Logan Whaley
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football (3-9, 1-7 Sun Belt) led 19-14 at the end of the third quarter, but Troy (10-2, 7-1 SBC) scored 34 unanswered points in the 4th quarter to win 48-19 at Centennial Bank Stadium Saturday afternoon.

With the win, the Trojans, under first-year head coach Jon Sumrall, clinched the Sun Belt West and will host Coastal Carolina next Saturday in the Sun Belt Championship game.

The Trojans dominated on the ground, rushing the ball 51 times for 268 yards (5.3 per carry) and 5 scores. Kimani Vidal had 208 of those yards and 4 touchdowns. The Red Wolves led it 19-14 at the end of the third after AJ Mayer hit Reed Tyler for a goalline score.

Troy took the lead early in the fourth after a Vidal seven-yard TD. Then on the ensuing drive, Reddy Steward returned a James Blackman pass 67 yards for a pick-six. The Trojans scored a TD on all 4 of their fourth-quarter drives.

In the final game of his six-year college career, Blackman completed 20 passes for 220 yards. He didn’t have a passing touchdown, but had a 30-yard rushing TD in the second quarter.

The Red Wolves held a fourth-quarter lead for the eighth time this season, but couldn’t come away with the win. It’s now the third straight losing season for the Red Wolves, marking the first time A-State has had three consecutive losing seasons since 2002-2004.

