Arkansas State men’s basketball hosts Bethel in Sunday afternoon tilt

By A-State Athletics
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State men’s basketball will look to bounce back in a tune-up game against NAIA foe Bethel (TN) for a 2:00 PM tipoff at First National Bank Arena Sunday.

The Red Wolves enter the matchup 3-3 on the year after falling to Prairie View just two days earlier Friday Night.

The Red Wolves will meet the Wildcats for the first time since the 1959-60 campaign. A-State and Bethel have met eight times, all between 1953-54 and 1959-60, with the Red Wolves holding a 6-2 record in the series.

Five days after A-State and Bethel last met, Feb. 4, 1960, the first star appeared on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with the honor going to Joanne Woodward. At the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome, Muhammad Ali (then Cassius Clay) wins the gold medal in light-heavyweight boxing on Sept. 5, 1960, 25 days ahead of the debut of The Flinstones.

Following the Red Wolves’ battle with Bethel, Mississippi Valley State will close out the four-game home stretch Thursday, December 1 at 7:00 PM.

