Arkansas women’s soccer falls in Elite Eight

By Razorback Athletics
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Top-seeded Florida State made an early second-half goal stick to defeat 3-seed Arkansas, 1-0, in the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals.

How it Happened

The Razorbacks controlled a majority of the possession in the first 45 minutes and fired off four shots by the 25-minute mark.

Goalkeeper Grace Barbara came up with a big save with her right foot to keep the Seminoles off the board with three minutes before the end of the first half.

The Razorbacks went into the break ahead in shots, 4-3, and corner kicks, 3-0.

Florida State opened the second half with two corner kicks in the first seven minutes and found their eventual game-winner on the second kick in the 53rd minute. A low kick from FSU forward Jenna Nighswonger bounced past the front post before an attempted clearance, which left the ball in front of the goal. Razorback defender Bryana Hunter tried to clear it again but instead brushed it past the goal line with her right foot.

Both teams battled until the final second, with Arkansas notching seven second-half shots and finishing with 11 for the match. Forward Jessica De Filippo led the Hogs with five shots.

The Razorbacks finished the 2022 campaign with a 13-4-5 record.

Hear it From Coach Hale

“First congrats to FSU! I’m really proud of the team. We are a miss-hit corner kick away from a Final Four. This team overcame a lot this year and went toe to toe with the #1 team in the country for 90 mins. I thought our press caused them all sorts of problems. We just couldn’t get the final touch in the box.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

