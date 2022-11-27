Montana defeats SEMO 34-24 in first round FCS playoffs
MISSOULA, Montana (KFVS) - The SEMO football team was in Missoula, Montana Saturday night for the first round FCS Playoff game.
The 12th ranked Redhawks started out fast 7-0 over #17 Montana Grizzlies by the end of the first quarter.
A field goal by SEMO made it 10-0 Redhawks in the 2nd quarter.
A field goal by Montana made it 10-3 with 9:35 left in the 2nd quarter.
SEMO scored a touchdown with less than a minute in the first half.
The first half ended 17-3 SEMO.
Geno Hess scored his second touchdown of the night. He scored on a 3-yard run, bringing the score to 24-3.
Montana’s Malik Flowers returned the kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown, 24-10 SEMO with 8:29 left in the 3rd quarter.
The Grizzlies scored their second touchdown with 5:07 left in the 3rd quarter, bringing the score to 24-17.
Montana scored 21 unanswered points to tie the game 24-24 with 4:04 in the 3rd quarter.
The quarter ended on the tie.
In the beginning of the 4th quarter, Montana took the lead over SEMO 27-24.
Ty Leonard intercepted Lucas Johnson’s pass in the end zone and Redhawks had the ball.
Montana scored another touchdown, bringing the game to 34-24 with 6:42 left in the 4th quarter.
SEMO Sports Information Director Jeff Honza said the game will be on ESPN 2 or ESPN+. This is the only nationally televised game of the first round.
Montana went on to defeat SEMO 34-24 and will move on to face North Dakota State.
SEMO ended its season at 9-3 overall.
Kickoff was at 9:15 p.m. and game-time temperatures were in the 25-30 degree range.
SEMO starting quarterback Paxton Delaurent was back in the starting line up from a foot injury, with Patrick Heitert to be his backup.
The Redhawks departed Cape Girardeau Regional Airport on Friday afternoon, November 25 and arrived in Missoula later that evening.
The 9-2 Redhawks did a walk through earlier on Saturday in preparation for the big game.
