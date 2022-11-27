Montana defeats SEMO 34-24 in first round FCS playoffs

MISSOULA, Montana (KFVS) - The SEMO football team was in Missoula, Montana Saturday night for the first round FCS Playoff game.

The 12th ranked Redhawks started out fast 7-0 over #17 Montana Grizzlies by the end of the first quarter.

#12 SEMO 7, #17 MONTANA 0 | END OF 1ST QTR

A field goal by SEMO made it 10-0 Redhawks in the 2nd quarter.

A field goal by Montana made it 10-3 with 9:35 left in the 2nd quarter.

SEMO scored a touchdown with less than a minute in the first half.

The first half ended 17-3 SEMO.

Geno Hess scored his second touchdown of the night. He scored on a 3-yard run, bringing the score to 24-3.

Montana’s Malik Flowers returned the kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown, 24-10 SEMO with 8:29 left in the 3rd quarter.

The Grizzlies scored their second touchdown with 5:07 left in the 3rd quarter, bringing the score to 24-17.

Montana scored 21 unanswered points to tie the game 24-24 with 4:04 in the 3rd quarter.

The quarter ended on the tie.

In the beginning of the 4th quarter, Montana took the lead over SEMO 27-24.

Nico Ramos gives Montana its first lead of the game on a 32-yard field goal.

Ty Leonard intercepted Lucas Johnson’s pass in the end zone and Redhawks had the ball.

Montana scored another touchdown, bringing the game to 34-24 with 6:42 left in the 4th quarter.

The Grizzlies then use two plays to put up another quick touchdown in only 36 seconds. Cole Grossman catches a 19-yard TD pass from Lucas Johnson.

SEMO Sports Information Director Jeff Honza said the game will be on ESPN 2 or ESPN+. This is the only nationally televised game of the first round.

Montana went on to defeat SEMO 34-24 and will move on to face North Dakota State.

SEMO ended its season at 9-3 overall.

#17 MONTANA 34, #12 SEMO 24 | FINAL

Kickoff was at 9:15 p.m. and game-time temperatures were in the 25-30 degree range.

SEMO starting quarterback Paxton Delaurent was back in the starting line up from a foot injury, with Patrick Heitert to be his backup.

The Redhawks departed Cape Girardeau Regional Airport on Friday afternoon, November 25 and arrived in Missoula later that evening.

SEMO Football leaves for Montana

The 9-2 Redhawks did a walk through earlier on Saturday in preparation for the big game.

