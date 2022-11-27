Energy Alert
Shopping small, making a big impact

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY
By Alejandra Hernandez
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The holiday season is here, and small business owners are hoping to cash in.

Small business owners know the importance of shopping locally on Small Business Saturday. They say buying local puts money back into the community, rather than a big corporation.

“It helps us reinvest in the community, as well. If people are spending money in my store, then I have money to spend in their stores, and my employees have a job, and they can invest in the community as well,” said Teresa Beck, owner of Full Sun Gifts.

Beck said the shopper’s experience is also better when they shop locally since they are shopping from someone who lives in their community. She said those who manage local businesses work harder to keep customers happy.

Sari Harlow, owner of Verb Bookstore, said money the community spends at local businesses can help a neighbor rather than a big store. She said supporting local businesses is also a good way to unite the community.

“It’s an opportunity for people to really invest in their local community,” she said. “You can always shop at big stores, you can probably get better prices, but you aren’t supporting your neighbors like you are on Small Business Saturday.”

