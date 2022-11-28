Energy Alert
2022 8-Man State Championship Preview: Rector vs. Izard County

Arkansas HS football teams look to win it all in December at War Memorial Stadium.
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - State football finals weekend in Little Rock will kick off with an all Region 8 matchup.

Rector faces Izard County for the 8-Man State Championship. Cougars guaranteed to win, we’ll find out which color Thursday at 7:00pm at War Memorial Stadium. The game will be televised on Arkansas PBS.

ICC will face Rector for the 3rd time this season, they split a pair of meetings in September.

Rector (preview airs Tuesday at 6pm & 10pm)

Rector is no stranger to the postseason. Dave Hendrix guided the Cougars to a home playoff game in 2018 and the 2019 postseason in 11-Man

Big Blue has kept it rolling in 8-Man, reaching the state semifinals in 2020, 2021, and 2022. The Cougars punched their ticket to Little Rock by upsetting undefeated Mountain Pine 30-28 on November 18th.

Izard County

3 months ago Izard County kicked off their first varsity football season. 3 months later the Cougars will compete for the 8-Man State Championship. Jared Johnson’s crew already have 1 trophy in the cabinet with the 8-Man North Conference title.

Izard County had a storybook 62 - 56 victory to reach Little Rock.

Wyatt Buchanan found Malachi Cruz for the game winning touchdown in the final seconds in the state semifinals.

