ADC seeking land for new community corrections center

The state is looking to build a new community correction center that would house approximately...
The state is looking to build a new community correction center that would house approximately 200 to 300 offenders.(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Corrections and the Arkansas Board of Corrections are looking to build a new offender facility.

According to a news release, the state is looking to build a new community correction center that would house approximately 200 to 300 offenders.

Communities interested in donating 5 to 40 acres of land should submit a proposal.

According to the ADC, the land should be bordered on at least one side by a paved public roadway and not be prone to flooding. The site should also be close to major medical resources and in a relatively populated area for staff recruitment.

Instructions for submitting proposals and a site evaluation questionnaire can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

