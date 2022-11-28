Arkansas gas prices continue to fall

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas motorists had much to be thankful for Thanksgiving weekend.

GasBuddy.com reported Monday, Nov. 28, that the average price of regular unleaded in the Natural State fell 10.7 cents last week to $2.99.

The national average price of gasoline fell 12.4 cents a gallon to $3.52. National diesel prices also fell 7.9 cents last week to $5.20 a gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said a new record was set last week for the “largest single-day decline in the national average.”

He expects the downward trend to continue as Americans prepare for the upcoming holidays.

“It’s entirely possible the national average price of gasoline could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas, which would be a huge gift to unwrap for motorists after a dizzying year at the pump,” he said.

