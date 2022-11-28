Energy Alert
Boy hit by car seriously injured

A 10-year-old boy was flown to the hospital after being struck by an SUV.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A 10-year-old boy was flown to the hospital after being struck by an SUV.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the incident happened at 1:45 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, on Highway 142, a little more than a mile west of Moody in Howell County.

The boy, who MSHP did not identify, ran into the path of a 2013 Chevy Equinox driven by 45-year-old Keli York of West Plains, the crash report stated.

A medical helicopter flew the boy to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries.

