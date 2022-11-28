Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Christmas in the square lights up Monette

Santa made an appearance and so did the free hot chocolate.
By Jace Passmore
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Using Christmas joy to bring one community closer together.

Sunday evening Monette hosted its Christmas on The Square.

It celebrates the true meaning behind Christmas. After the lighting of the Christmas tree on the square, the community had service around it.

Santa made an appearance and so did the free hot chocolate.

Bringing the community together is what the event is all about. Even after the community was dealt a bad hand late last year.

“After the devastation of the tornado, to see what it did, but to see what it could have done, which is a blessing. The people of Monette rallied together, and we saw how people could work together and get along with each other,” said mayor Bob Blankenship.

This was only the second year for the event, but mayor Blankenship said big things are coming in the next few years.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday, according to...
Suspect pronounced dead after 3 found dead in Calif. fire
FILE: The cruise ship Carnival Valor is pictured in this undated photo. A passenger on the ship...
US Coast Guard rescues cruise passenger who went overboard
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Joshua Cooper, 16, faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and...
Teen confessed to girl’s murder over Instagram, police say

Latest News

City treasurer placed as acting mayor
Arkansas State Head Men's Basketball Coach
Red Wolves Raw: Mike Balado after 90-65 win over Bethel
Red Wolves guards
Red Wolves Raw: Caleb Fields and Malcolm Farrington after 90-65 win over Bethel
Arkansas State Football Coach
Red Wolves Coaches Show: Butch Jones talks A-State's 4th quarter struggles