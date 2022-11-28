Christmas in the square lights up Monette

MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Using Christmas joy to bring one community closer together.

Sunday evening Monette hosted its Christmas on The Square.

It celebrates the true meaning behind Christmas. After the lighting of the Christmas tree on the square, the community had service around it.

Santa made an appearance and so did the free hot chocolate.

Bringing the community together is what the event is all about. Even after the community was dealt a bad hand late last year.

“After the devastation of the tornado, to see what it did, but to see what it could have done, which is a blessing. The people of Monette rallied together, and we saw how people could work together and get along with each other,” said mayor Bob Blankenship.

This was only the second year for the event, but mayor Blankenship said big things are coming in the next few years.

