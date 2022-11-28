Energy Alert
Christmas tree to arrive at Mo. Governor’s Mansion Monday

The Christmas tree for the Missouri Governor's Mansion lawn will be delivered on Monday, Nov. 28.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The 2022 Missouri Governor’s Mansion Christmas tree will be delivered on Monday, November 28.

According to a release from the governor’s office, part of Madison Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for the tree’s arrival.

The 40-foot Norway Spruce will be displayed on the mansion lawn. It was donated by Tom and Sue Gleich of Wildwood, Mo.

According to the governor’s office, the Gleich’s donated the tree so they could update their landscaping.

The tree that will be displayed inside the mansion is an 18-foot Canaan Fir from Pea Ridge Forest in Hermann.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will install the indoor tree, and the Missouri Office of Administration staff will install the mansion lawn tree.

The public is invited to the Candlelight Tours and annual tree lighting ceremony at the Missouri Governor’s Mansion on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. The free Candlelight Tours will follow the tree lighting and run until 9 p.m. on Friday, then again Monday, Dec. 5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

During the tours, you can walk through the decorated ground floor of the mansion. You’ll enter through the Madison Street gate.

Toys for Tots will be accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys or monetary donations.

Aaron's Monday morning forecast