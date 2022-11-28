City treasurer placed as acting mayor

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A new person is acting as mayor in Trumann.

According to Trumann’s mayor, Barbara Lewallen, she is placing Ted Walker in as the acting mayor. Walker currently serves as the city’s treasurer.

We spoke with Lewallen Sunday night after receiving reports of her resigning. She told KAIT she has not resigned from her position as mayor. She stated that she is experiencing health issues and Walker will act as mayor until she can resume her duties.

It is not clear how long Walker will act as mayor of Trumann.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.