Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

City treasurer placed as acting mayor

(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A new person is acting as mayor in Trumann.

According to Trumann’s mayor, Barbara Lewallen, she is placing Ted Walker in as the acting mayor. Walker currently serves as the city’s treasurer.

We spoke with Lewallen Sunday night after receiving reports of her resigning. She told KAIT she has not resigned from her position as mayor. She stated that she is experiencing health issues and Walker will act as mayor until she can resume her duties.

It is not clear how long Walker will act as mayor of Trumann.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday, according to...
Suspect pronounced dead after 3 found dead in Calif. fire
FILE: The cruise ship Carnival Valor is pictured in this undated photo. A passenger on the ship...
US Coast Guard rescues cruise passenger who went overboard
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Joshua Cooper, 16, faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and...
Teen confessed to girl’s murder over Instagram, police say

Latest News

A tree sits on the city square awaiting to be lit later in the evening.
Christmas in the square lights up Monette
Arkansas State Head Men's Basketball Coach
Red Wolves Raw: Mike Balado after 90-65 win over Bethel
Red Wolves guards
Red Wolves Raw: Caleb Fields and Malcolm Farrington after 90-65 win over Bethel
Arkansas State Football Coach
Red Wolves Coaches Show: Butch Jones talks A-State's 4th quarter struggles