JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An overturned dump truck has forced the Jonesboro Police Department to close a portion of a road in the city.

The Jonesboro Police Department said the crash happened Monday afternoon at the Harrisburg Road and Crowley’s Ridge Road intersection.

If you travel in that part of town, you’re asked to avoid the area.

