Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Growing beards to raise awareness

Church brings awareness to prostate cancer
By Jace Passmore
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention prostate cancer is a disease that 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with within their life.

A local church has put a new definition to “No Shave November”, using it to bring awareness to prostate cancer.

Raul Blansini is a 26-year cancer survivor and a longtime member of Sutton Baptist Church in Pocahontas. For the past nine years, he has used the month of November to collect donations for the Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation.

After his battle, he felt that he had a duty to fulfill.

“The Lord gave me the opportunity to educate people about prostate cancer,” said Blansini.

After Blansini was diagnosed the only person he could think about was his daughter, who he was raising.

He said education about prostate cancer has changed from when he was diagnosed years ago. Blansini said supporting those fighting the disease is very important.

“We have an open door and we support the people that come in and need support or help, so we help them the best we can,” said Blansini.

The pastor of the church, Kevin Barnett, has had his own personal battles with the disease.

After his father’s diagnosis last spring, and then some in the congregation, Barnett has one tip for those struggling.

“You got to be willing to open up and talk about it, I know that’s tough for some,” said Barnett.

Catching cancer early is the biggest key. According to the CDC, the survival rate of those who caught it before it spreads is 98%. Raul said check-ups are a must.

“These young people have family members with cancer, and they need to be at least 35 years and up, to go get a check-up,” said Balnsini.

This year the church raised over $1,200 in donations. The proceeds go to Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday, according to...
Suspect pronounced dead after 3 found dead in Calif. fire
FILE: The cruise ship Carnival Valor is pictured in this undated photo. A passenger on the ship...
US Coast Guard rescues cruise passenger who went overboard
Joshua Cooper, 16, faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and...
Teen confessed to girl’s murder over Instagram, police say
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom

Latest News

A tree sits on the city square awaiting to be lit later in the evening.
Christmas in the square lights up Monette
The holiday season is here, and small business owners want to make an impact.
Shopping small, making a big impact
Christmas tree farm kicks off the season
Percent off signs on the clothing racks at Gearhead as eager shoppers gather in.
Black Friday shoppers hunting for deals