Growing beards to raise awareness

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention prostate cancer is a disease that 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with within their life.

A local church has put a new definition to “No Shave November”, using it to bring awareness to prostate cancer.

Raul Blansini is a 26-year cancer survivor and a longtime member of Sutton Baptist Church in Pocahontas. For the past nine years, he has used the month of November to collect donations for the Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation.

After his battle, he felt that he had a duty to fulfill.

“The Lord gave me the opportunity to educate people about prostate cancer,” said Blansini.

After Blansini was diagnosed the only person he could think about was his daughter, who he was raising.

He said education about prostate cancer has changed from when he was diagnosed years ago. Blansini said supporting those fighting the disease is very important.

“We have an open door and we support the people that come in and need support or help, so we help them the best we can,” said Blansini.

The pastor of the church, Kevin Barnett, has had his own personal battles with the disease.

After his father’s diagnosis last spring, and then some in the congregation, Barnett has one tip for those struggling.

“You got to be willing to open up and talk about it, I know that’s tough for some,” said Barnett.

Catching cancer early is the biggest key. According to the CDC, the survival rate of those who caught it before it spreads is 98%. Raul said check-ups are a must.

“These young people have family members with cancer, and they need to be at least 35 years and up, to go get a check-up,” said Balnsini.

This year the church raised over $1,200 in donations. The proceeds go to Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation.

