Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man killed in single-vehicle crash

A Searcy man died when his Jeep left the road and struck several trees.
A Searcy man died when his Jeep left the road and struck several trees.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Searcy man died when his Jeep left the road and struck several trees.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, on Morris School Road north of Yerby Road in White County.

Tristin Toler, 38, was northbound when his 2019 Jeep Cherokee left the roadway and struck several trees and a fence before going through a ditch and striking a culvert.

An ambulance took him to Unity Health Searcy, where he later died.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Joshua Cooper, 16, faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and...
Teen confessed to girl’s murder over Instagram, police say
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
St. Louis man set to serve 241 years in prison reflects on first weeks of freedom since 1995
St. Louis man set to serve 241 years in prison reflects on first weeks of freedom since 1995
City treasurer placed as acting mayor

Latest News

Arkansas motorists had much to be thankful for Thanksgiving weekend.
Arkansas gas prices continue to fall
A 10-year-old boy was flown to the hospital after being struck by an SUV.
Boy hit by car seriously injured
Caruthersville Police said the sound of gunfire led to a chase early Thanksgiving morning.
Police: Gunfire leads to chase, investigation
Aaron's Monday morning forecast
Aaron's Monday morning forecast