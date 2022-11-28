Man killed in single-vehicle crash

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Searcy man died when his Jeep left the road and struck several trees.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, on Morris School Road north of Yerby Road in White County.

Tristin Toler, 38, was northbound when his 2019 Jeep Cherokee left the roadway and struck several trees and a fence before going through a ditch and striking a culvert.

An ambulance took him to Unity Health Searcy, where he later died.

