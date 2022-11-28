Nov. 28: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

As people head back to work and school, you will have nice weather to return to. Partly cloudy skies will prevail today with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

All eyes are looking toward Tuesday though and the severe weather threat that comes Tuesday evening. While we may see some showers and storms during the day, the risk for high wind, hail, and even tornadoes do not come until Tuesday evening. It looks like the threat is between 6PM and Midnight with a few storms possible lingering until 2AM Wednesday.

Make sure you have your settings on the Region 8 Weather app correct in case you get a warning at your house.

A new person is acting as mayor in Trumann. According to Trumann’s mayor, Barbara Lewallen, she is placing Ted Walker in as the acting mayor. Walker currently serves as the city’s treasurer.

Although Black Friday already feels like a distant memory, that doesn’t mean the deals have come to an end. What early deals for Cyber Monday are best?

Soon after the start of the new year, Arkansas’ new governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, will take office. However, how she will be in this leadership position is a bit of a mystery.

Law enforcement share ways to protect your packages during the holidays.

