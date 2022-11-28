Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Nov. 28: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

As people head back to work and school, you will have nice weather to return to. Partly cloudy skies will prevail today with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

All eyes are looking toward Tuesday though and the severe weather threat that comes Tuesday evening. While we may see some showers and storms during the day, the risk for high wind, hail, and even tornadoes do not come until Tuesday evening. It looks like the threat is between 6PM and Midnight with a few storms possible lingering until 2AM Wednesday.

Make sure you have your settings on the Region 8 Weather app correct in case you get a warning at your house.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

A new person is acting as mayor in Trumann. According to Trumann’s mayor, Barbara Lewallen, she is placing Ted Walker in as the acting mayor. Walker currently serves as the city’s treasurer.

Although Black Friday already feels like a distant memory, that doesn’t mean the deals have come to an end. What early deals for Cyber Monday are best?

Soon after the start of the new year, Arkansas’ new governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, will take office. However, how she will be in this leadership position is a bit of a mystery.

Law enforcement share ways to protect your packages during the holidays.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Joshua Cooper, 16, faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and...
Teen confessed to girl’s murder over Instagram, police say
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
St. Louis man set to serve 241 years in prison reflects on first weeks of freedom since 1995
St. Louis man set to serve 241 years in prison reflects on first weeks of freedom since 1995
Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 in the 2005 killing of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer.
Judge denies 19-year-old’s request to witness father’s execution

Latest News

Aaron's Monday morning forecast
Aaron's Monday morning forecast
Church pues are lined up as church continues on SUnday morning.
Growing beards to raise awareness
A tree sits on the city square awaiting to be lit later in the evening.
Christmas in the square lights up Monette
City treasurer placed as acting mayor