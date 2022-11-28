Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Sheriff’s Office accepting donations for toy drive

Sheriff Kevin Bell said through Dec. 15, there are multiple locations in Pocahontas to drop off...
Sheriff Kevin Bell said through Dec. 15, there are multiple locations in Pocahontas to drop off a donation.(KAIT)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas Sheriff’s Office is helping kids have a bright holiday season.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is accepting donations for its toy drive.

Sheriff Kevin Bell said through Dec. 15 there will be multiple locations in Pocahontas to drop off a donation.

“They can drop off toys up until Dec. 15 at the Butter Cream Bakery here in Pocahontas, the Dollar General across from Harp Grocery Store, and at the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office,” said Bell.

He explained programs like these give officers a chance to interact with families in the community.

“It’s a good experience for us, as well as the kids,” he said. “It’s a chance for the officers to bond with the kids and for the kids to see the officers in a positive environment and a positive light, rather than everything just being negative.”

The sheriff said donations would need to be in their original packaging. For more information, contact the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported Monday, Nov. 28, the crash happened around...
Traffic Alert: U.S. 167 opened in Sharp County
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
A Searcy man died when his Jeep left the road and struck several trees.
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash
Joshua Cooper, 16, faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and...
Teen confessed to girl’s murder over Instagram, police say
St. Louis man set to serve 241 years in prison reflects on first weeks of freedom since 1995
St. Louis man set to serve 241 years in prison reflects on first weeks of freedom since 1995

Latest News

The current structure is a low water crossing and, more time than not is deemed impassible when...
Sharp County bridge work expected to be finished soon
Crash forces lane closures on Jonesboro road
Santa will appear downtown Jonesboro this Friday for the Jonesboro Christmas Parade.
Midday Interview: Joyfest and Jonesboro Christmas Parade
The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported Monday, Nov. 28, the crash happened around...
Traffic Alert: U.S. 167 opened in Sharp County