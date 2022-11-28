Sheriff’s Office accepting donations for toy drive

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas Sheriff’s Office is helping kids have a bright holiday season.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is accepting donations for its toy drive.

Sheriff Kevin Bell said through Dec. 15 there will be multiple locations in Pocahontas to drop off a donation.

“They can drop off toys up until Dec. 15 at the Butter Cream Bakery here in Pocahontas, the Dollar General across from Harp Grocery Store, and at the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office,” said Bell.

He explained programs like these give officers a chance to interact with families in the community.

“It’s a good experience for us, as well as the kids,” he said. “It’s a chance for the officers to bond with the kids and for the kids to see the officers in a positive environment and a positive light, rather than everything just being negative.”

The sheriff said donations would need to be in their original packaging. For more information, contact the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

