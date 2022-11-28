Small earthquake recorded near Marston, Mo.

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake registered northwest of Marston early Monday morning, November 28.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.1 earthquake was recorded at 2:40 a.m. and centered 3 miles northwest of Marston.

At this time, no one has reported feeling the quake.

For more information on the earthquake, click here for the USGS website.

