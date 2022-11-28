Energy Alert
Texas State fires Jake Spavital after 4 years, 13 wins

The Bobcat head coach was fired Sunday.
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Texas State coach Jake Spavital was fired Sunday after four seasons in which the Bobcats won just 13 games.

Texas State finished its second consecutive 4-8 season on Saturday with a 41-13 loss at home to Louisiana-Lafayette.

The Sun Belt program has had only one winning season since moving up to the FBS in 2012.

“I strongly believe that Texas State Football can consistently win at a high level,” athletic director Don Coryell said in a statement. “We have some of college football’s most passionate and generous fans and supporters; we have tremendous facilities; we are located in a hotbed of football-driven communities and recruits; we are aligned in our collective vision for Texas State Football; and we are working on providing the necessary resources to enable our student-athletes and coaches to be successful.”

Spavital, 37, was one of the youngest head coaches in major college football when he was hired after the 2018 season.

He had been offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at West Virginia, California and Texas A&M before landing his first head coaching job.

Spavital and Texas State made headlines when they signed a recruiting class that initially had nothing but transfers and no high school recruits in 2021.

