Tornadoes, severe storms possible Tuesday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Parts of Region 8 are bracing for strong to severe storms that could bring possible tornadoes.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry said Monday morning that the greatest threat of severe weather will arrive Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Here is a zoomed in look at the severe weather threat for Region 8. #ARWX #MOWX pic.twitter.com/D9nIYBK3A4 — Aaron Castleberry (@WXAaronJC) November 28, 2022

While we might see some showers and storms during the day, Castleberry said instability will begin to ramp up between the hours of 4 and 9 p.m.

“We will have to watch any shower that develops in that unstable air,” Castleberry said. (KAIT-TV)

“We will have to watch any shower that develops in that unstable air,” Castleberry said. “It would have the elements to become severe and have the ability to rotate.”

Between 6 p.m. and midnight, severe storms could develop in parts of Region 8, bringing with them hail, high winds, and tornadoes.

Areas along and east of the Mississippi River are at greatest risk of severe weather.

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan echoed Castleberry’s concerns in a tweet Monday morning.

“The greatest risk for severe weather tomorrow evening is just outside of Region 8,” he said. “But, we are still needing to watch any storms that do move through Region 8.”

Vaughan stressed that the greatest threat was near the Mississippi River and along Interstate 40. Those with events planned for Tuesday, especially west of the system, should not cancel them yet.

The greatest risk for severe weather tomorrow evening is just outside of Region 8, BUT we are still needing to watch any storms that do move through Region 8. Greatest concern for our area is in orange. Video update on our apps and my Facebook page. pic.twitter.com/sVQTxZO8kF — ʀʏᴀɴ ᴠᴀᴜɢʜᴀɴ (@ryanvaughan) November 28, 2022

