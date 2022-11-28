Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Traffic Alert: Crash shuts down highway

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported Monday, Nov. 28, the crash happened around...
The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported Monday, Nov. 28, the crash happened around 9:41 a.m. on U.S. Highway 167 in Sharp County.(IDriveArkansas.com)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A three-vehicle crash has shut down a Northeast Arkansas highway.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported Monday, Nov. 28, the crash happened around 9:41 a.m. on U.S. Highway 167 in Sharp County.

At least one commercial vehicle was involved in the crash, ArDOT said.

IDriveArkansas showed traffic backed up in both directions.

Injuries have been reported, but ArDOT did not reveal the severity.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and be prepared to yield to emergency vehicles.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Joshua Cooper, 16, faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and...
Teen confessed to girl’s murder over Instagram, police say
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
St. Louis man set to serve 241 years in prison reflects on first weeks of freedom since 1995
St. Louis man set to serve 241 years in prison reflects on first weeks of freedom since 1995
City treasurer placed as acting mayor

Latest News

A car travels down Highway 412 where a possible expansion could take place.
Possible expansion coming to Missouri highway
The signs put up all around main street in Jonesboro where you will find the newest speed tables.
Speed table creates headache for Jonesboro drivers
On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said the Thompson Creek Bridge...
Bridge reopened followed over steel beam concerns
Dispatch said the crash involved three vehicles along East Johnson Avenue in front of the...
Traffic resumes following multi-vehicle crash