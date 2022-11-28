Traffic Alert: Crash shuts down highway

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A three-vehicle crash has shut down a Northeast Arkansas highway.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported Monday, Nov. 28, the crash happened around 9:41 a.m. on U.S. Highway 167 in Sharp County.

At least one commercial vehicle was involved in the crash, ArDOT said.

IDriveArkansas showed traffic backed up in both directions.

Injuries have been reported, but ArDOT did not reveal the severity.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and be prepared to yield to emergency vehicles.

