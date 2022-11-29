Energy Alert
$1 million lottery ticket sold at Kum and Go

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CONWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person is $1 million richer after claiming a winning lottery ticket.

The ticket was sold at a Kum and Go in Conway,1775 Old Morrilton Highway. It was the only $1 million winning ticket sold in the United States for Saturday’s drawing, according to a press release from the Arkansas Scholarship lottery.

“The winning numbers were 15, 30, 47, 50, and 51. The player matched the five white balls, but not the Powerball number 3. If this player had purchased the Power Play® option, he would have doubled his prize to $2 million,” the press release said.

