10 Heartland CTE programs to each receive $400K in grants

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has awarded grants to several Missouri Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs, including 10 in the Heartland.

Each of the 10 schools will receive $400,000 through the Missouri’s Area Career Center Opportunity (MACCO) Grant.

The grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (APRA) and was included in Governor Mike Parson’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget proposal to the General Assembly.

The money is to be used for the following purposes:

Create new high-demand and emerging programs

Construct a new area career center building

Renovate or build an addition to an existing area career center

Update or expand current CTE programs

Improve infrastructure for safety and equipment needs

Upgrade equipment and instructional technology

According to Gov. Parson’s office, the grant requires local education agencies (LEAs) to match 25 percent of the awarded funds.

The following Heartland CTE’s were grant recipients:

Arcadia Valley Career Center, Ironton

Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center, Cape Girardeau

Current River Career Center, Doniphan

Kennett Career and Technology Center, Kennett

New Madrid County R-I Technical Skills Center, New Madrid

Pemiscot County Career and Technology Center, Hayti

Perryville Area Career and Technology Center, Perryville

Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center, Poplar Bluff

Sikeston Career & Technology Center, Sikeston

UniTec Career Center, Bonne Terre

The full list of CTE’s receiving grant funds can be found here.

