Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

10 Heartland CTE programs to each receive $400K in grants

DESE has awarded grants to several Missouri Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs,...
DESE has awarded grants to several Missouri Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs, including 10 in the Heartland.(Gray)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has awarded grants to several Missouri Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs, including 10 in the Heartland.

Each of the 10 schools will receive $400,000 through the Missouri’s Area Career Center Opportunity (MACCO) Grant.

The grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (APRA) and was included in Governor Mike Parson’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget proposal to the General Assembly.

The money is to be used for the following purposes:

  • Create new high-demand and emerging programs
  • Construct a new area career center building
  • Renovate or build an addition to an existing area career center
  • Update or expand current CTE programs
  • Improve infrastructure for safety and equipment needs
  • Upgrade equipment and instructional technology

According to Gov. Parson’s office, the grant requires local education agencies (LEAs) to match 25 percent of the awarded funds.

The following Heartland CTE’s were grant recipients:

  • Arcadia Valley Career Center, Ironton
  • Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center, Cape Girardeau
  • Current River Career Center, Doniphan
  • Kennett Career and Technology Center, Kennett
  • New Madrid County R-I Technical Skills Center, New Madrid
  • Pemiscot County Career and Technology Center, Hayti
  • Perryville Area Career and Technology Center, Perryville
  • Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center, Poplar Bluff
  • Sikeston Career & Technology Center, Sikeston
  • UniTec Career Center, Bonne Terre

The full list of CTE’s receiving grant funds can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynne football coach not returning
A Searcy man died when his Jeep left the road and struck several trees.
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash
$1 million lottery ticket sold at Kum and Go
The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported Monday, Nov. 28, the crash happened around...
Traffic Alert: U.S. 167 opened in Sharp County
Crash forced lane closures on Jonesboro road

Latest News

plane crash in Batesville AR on major highway
Plane crashed on Highway 167
New gas station opens station in Osceola
Cougars prepare for 8-Man State Championship Game
8-Man State Championship: Rector preview
Arkansas State CB enters transfer portal
Red Wolves Kenneth Harris, KaRon Coleman, & Ryan Hanson enter transfer portal
Airreo Trayshawn Johnson, 26, Jonesboro Battery-1st degree circumstances manifesting extreme...
Shooting suspect on the run after walking away from court hearing