2022 Mark Martin Automotive/Lyon College Tournament starts December 5th

The annual Lyon College Tournament is held each December at Becknell Gymnasium.
By Lyon College Athletics
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:04 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Lyon College Athletics department is pleased to host the annual Mark Martin Automotive/Lyon College High School boys and girls invitational tournaments from December 5 through December 10.

The tournaments format this year will be two seven-team brackets with defending champions in the boys division, the Thayer Bobcats, and in the girls division, the Southside Lady Southerners among this year’s competitors. The boys bracket features the Stuttgart Ricebirds, Nettleton Raiders, Batesville Pioneers, Southside Southerners, Thayer Bobcats, Searcy Lions and the Wynne Yellowjackets. The girl’s bracket is made up of the Nettleton Lady Raiders, the Southside Lady Southerners, the Stuttgart Lady Ricebirds, the Manila Lady Lions, the Wynne Lady Yellowjackets, the Searcy Lady Lions, and the Gosnell Lady Pirates.

The tournament begins on Monday, Dec. 5 when the Manila Lady Lions play the Stuttgart Lady Ricebirds at 5 p.m. The second game will feature the Southside Lady Southerners against the Gosnell Lady Pirates at 6:15 p.m., and to end the evening, the Searcy Lady Lions will play the Wynne Lady Yellowjackets at 7:30 p.m.

The boys division starts on Tuesday, Dec. 6 when Nettleton takes on Batesville at 5 p.m. That game will be followed by Thayer playing Wynne at 6:15 p.m. and Searcy against Southside rounds out the action with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.

The tournament championships will be decided on Saturday, November 10.

2022 MARK MARTIN AUTOMOTIVE/LYON COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL TOURNAMENT

Monday, Dec. 5

Game 1 - Manila vs. Stuttgart (GIRLS) 5 p.m.

Game 2 - Southside vs. Gosnell (GIRLS) 6:15 p.m.

Game 3 - Searcy vs. Wynne (GIRLS) 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Game 4 - Nettleton vs. Batesville (BOYS) 5 p.m.

Game 5 - Thayer vs. Wynne (BOYS) 6:15 p.m.

Game 6 - Searcy vs. Southside (BOYS) 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Game 7 - loser of Game 1 vs. loser of Game 2 (GIRLS) 6 p.m.

Game 8 - loser of Game 4 vs. winner of Game 5 (BOYS) 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 8

Game 9 - loser of Game 3 vs. winner of Game 7 (GIRLS) 6 p.m.

Game 10 - loser of Game 6 vs. winner of Game 8 (BOYS) 7:20 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 9

Game 11 - Nettleton vs. winner of Game 3 (GIRLS) 4 p.m.

Game 12 - Stuttgart vs. winner of Game 6 (BOYS) 5:20 p.m.

Game 13 - winner of Game 1 vs. winner of Game 2 (GIRLS) 6:40 p.m.

Game 14 - winner of Game 4 vs. winner of Game 5 (BOYS) 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Game 15 - loser of Game 11 vs. loser of Game 13 (GIRLS) 4 p.m.

Game 16 - loser of Game 12 vs. loser of Game 14 (BOYS) 5:20 p.m.

Game 17 - winner of Game 11 vs. winner of Game 13 (GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP) 6:40 p.m.

Game 18 - winner of Game 12 vs. winner of Game 14 (BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP) 8 p.m.

