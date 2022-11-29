Energy Alert
2nd Chickasaw Classic tips off Thursday

Blytheville High School hosts the Chickasaw Classic, an annual boys basketball showcase.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:58 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - You can see even more high school basketball this weekend.

The 2nd Chickasaw Classic tips off on Thursday. Blytheville hosts the boys hoops showcase, Paragould, Manila, & Rivercrest will be the other NEA teams in action. All games are played at Chickasaw Arena.

2nd Chickasaw Classic

Thursday, December 1st

4:00pm: Paragould vs. Monticello

5:30pm: Manila vs. El Dorado

7:00pm: Blytheville vs. Har Ber

8:30pm: North Little Rock vs. Dumas

Friday, December 2nd

4:00pm: Har Ber vs. Dumas

5:30pm: Paragould vs. El Dorado

7:00pm: Blytheville vs. North Little Rock

8:30pm: Manila vs. Monticello

Saturday, December 3rd

11:30am: North Little Rock vs. El Dorado

1:00pm: Har Ber vs. Monticello

2:30pm: Paragould vs. Manila

4:00pm: Rivercrest vs. Dumas

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

