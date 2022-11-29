2nd Chickasaw Classic tips off Thursday
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - You can see even more high school basketball this weekend.
The 2nd Chickasaw Classic tips off on Thursday. Blytheville hosts the boys hoops showcase, Paragould, Manila, & Rivercrest will be the other NEA teams in action. All games are played at Chickasaw Arena.
2nd Chickasaw Classic
Thursday, December 1st
4:00pm: Paragould vs. Monticello
5:30pm: Manila vs. El Dorado
7:00pm: Blytheville vs. Har Ber
8:30pm: North Little Rock vs. Dumas
Friday, December 2nd
4:00pm: Har Ber vs. Dumas
5:30pm: Paragould vs. El Dorado
7:00pm: Blytheville vs. North Little Rock
8:30pm: Manila vs. Monticello
Saturday, December 3rd
11:30am: North Little Rock vs. El Dorado
1:00pm: Har Ber vs. Monticello
2:30pm: Paragould vs. Manila
4:00pm: Rivercrest vs. Dumas
