37th Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic tips off Thursday

Jonesboro High School hosts the annual basketball showcase.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:58 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Some of the best high school hoops talent in the Natural State will be in Jonesboro this week.

The 37th Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic tips off on Thursday. Host Jonesboro, Nettleton, Brookland, West Memphis, & Osceola are the NEA teams in the 8-team, 3 day event. All games are played at Don Riggs Hurricane Gymnasium.

You can see the entire bracket here.

37th Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic

Thursday, December 1st

4:00pm: Osceola vs. Fayetteville

5:30pm: Nettleton vs. Gentry (MS)

7:00pm: Jonesboro vs. West Memphis

8:30pm: Brookland vs. Pine Bluff

Friday, December 2nd

4:00pm: Fayetteville/Osceola loser vs. Nettleton/Gentry loser

5:30pm: Jonesboro/West Memphis loser vs. Brookland/Pine Bluff loser

7:00pm: Jonesboro/West Memphis winner vs. Brookland/Pine Bluff winner

8:30pm: Osceola/Fayetteville winner vs. Nettleton/Gentry winner

Saturday, December 3rd

1:00pm: 7th Place Game

2:30pm: 5th Place Game

4:00pm: 3rd Place Game

5:30pm: Championship Game

