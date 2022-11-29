Construction in Poinsett County causes lane closures

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Construction has started in Poinsett County.

The construction work will improve Highway 14 by performing asphalt milling, patching, and placement. First it will require temporary lane closures.

Crews will reduce traffic to one-lane operations daily on Highway 14 between Highway 163 South and the L’Anguille River.

The work started Monday, Nov. 28, and will continue for five weeks. Closures will occur on weekdays and Saturdays from around 6:00 in the morning until 5:00 in the evening.

Drivers should use caution when traveling through this area.

