Detectives follow new leads surrounding two missing Howell County men

Investigators say Ira Lee Briscoe, 25, was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on...
Investigators say Ira Lee Briscoe, 25, was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on December 23.(KY3)
By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
West Plains, Mo. (KY3) - The Howell County Sheriff’s Office is following new leads on the case of two missing men.

Ira Brisco and Limon Little were last seen on December 17, 2020.

Detectives say they can’t give details of leads they are following but some seem promising.

One of those leads involves a search warrant in another state.

Investigators say several techniques have been used to try and find Briscoe and Little, including search warrants, investigative subpoenas and more than 100 interviews.

Authorities have searched Howell County, Oregon County, Douglas County, West Plains and parts of Arkansas in an effort to find them.

“The gravity of this case has been prioritized above other significant cases and the man hours accumulated during this investigative process is expansive. Lastly, the Howell County Sheriff’s Office will continue to remain vigilant in gaining the necessary closure for all those involved,” says the sheriff’s office in July.

Briscoe was last seen near his home in rural Howell County, near the Lanton area.

One week after the report was made, detectives thought they had a major break in the case. They found Briscoe’s car. It was at a scrap yard.

The day before Briscoe went missing, two people exchanged gunfire inside a house in nearby Koshkonong. Investigators say both of them know Briscoe, which gave them reason to possibly think there could be a connection.

If you have any information on it, you are asked to call the Howell County Sheriff’s Office at 417-256-2544.

