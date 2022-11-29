Early voting for runoffs begin in Craighead County

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Early voting for runoffs will take place from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5.

Voters can cast their ballot between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at any Jonesboro polling center or at the Bay Community Center, Monday through Friday.

Three contests that still need to be determined in Craighead County include the Bay mayoral race and two Jonesboro city council positions.

Bay Mayor

Sandi Ladd Griffin

Paul Keith

Jonesboro Alderman Ward 1, Position 1

Guy Pardew, Jr.

Janice Porter

Jonesboro Alderman Ward 6, Position 1

Larry Hagar

Dr. Anthony D. Coleman

Runoff Election day is Dec. 6 with polls open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

