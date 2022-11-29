Energy Alert
Early voting for runoffs begin in Craighead County

Craighead County races headed to runoffs
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Early voting for runoffs will take place from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5.

Voters can cast their ballot between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at any Jonesboro polling center or at the Bay Community Center, Monday through Friday.

Three contests that still need to be determined in Craighead County include the Bay mayoral race and two Jonesboro city council positions.

Bay Mayor

  • Sandi Ladd Griffin
  • Paul Keith

Jonesboro Alderman Ward 1, Position 1

  • Guy Pardew, Jr.
  • Janice Porter

Jonesboro Alderman Ward 6, Position 1

  • Larry Hagar
  • Dr. Anthony D. Coleman

Runoff Election day is Dec. 6 with polls open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

