Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man sentenced in Rector murder case

Heath Hunsaker, 30, of Dexter pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Monday in the shooting...
Heath Hunsaker, 30, of Dexter pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Monday in the shooting death of Matthew Hale.(Source: Greene County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - A man who police said “confessed” to killing a Rector man earlier this year has been sentenced to prison.

Heath Hunsaker, 30, of Dexter pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Monday in the shooting death of Matthew Hale.

Following his plea, a circuit court judge sentenced Hunsaker to 43 years imprisonment, 40 years plus a three-year firearm enhancement.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman, Hunsaker shot and killed 35-year-old Hale on the evening of March 8.

“The Arkansas State Police investigated and identified Hunsaker, a Missouri resident, as its primary suspect,” Chrestman said. “With the help of Missouri law enforcement, ASP agents located and interviewed Hunsaker, who confessed to Hale’s murder.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynne football coach not returning
A Searcy man died when his Jeep left the road and struck several trees.
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash
The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported Monday, Nov. 28, the crash happened around...
Traffic Alert: U.S. 167 opened in Sharp County
Crash forced lane closures on Jonesboro road
$1 million lottery ticket sold at Kum and Go

Latest News

The city’s Facebook page explained the water services were turned off for the entire area due...
ADH lifts boil order for Monette
Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry said Tuesday morning that southeast Arkansas has a medium risk...
Tornadoes, severe storms possible Tuesday
A psychiatrist called to the stand by Arkansas as the state defends its ban on gender-affirming...
Landmark trial over Arkansas youth gender care ban resumes
Aaron's Tuesday morning forecast
Aaron's Tuesday morning forecast