Nov. 29: What you need to know

Waking up this morning, there is still a chance for thunderstorms today and some could be strong to severe, but the greater risk for severe storms still looks to be in Mississippi. A warm front moves through Region 8 on Tuesday afternoon. Some storms, possibly severe, will develop along this front.

After the front lifts north, our atmosphere will be unstable and prime for any storms that may form in the evening. At this time, we only think a couple of storms may form in Region 8. If storms develop, they could be severe. More numerous storms will take place in Mississippi and western Tennessee. Colder air moves in for Wednesday.

The Wynne school board voted against renewing high school football coach Van Paschal’s contract.

A Greene County judge will hear arguments in a lawsuit filed against a Jonesboro City Council candidate over his residency.

A neighborhood is shaken in the Madison community, just outside of Forrest City in Eastern Arkansas, after neighbors woke to the news of three people being shot dead inside a home on Gore Street.

Now that Roe vs. Wade has ended, and the power to ban abortions has gone back to the states, many are watching the upcoming legislative sessions for what will happen next in states that had trigger laws.

