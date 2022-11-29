Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Region 8 Sports’ Transfer Portal tracker (2022 offseason)

Arkansas State and Arkansas logos
Arkansas State and Arkansas logos(Source: KAIT)
By Logan Whaley and Chris Hudgison
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As the college football season wraps up, the transfer portal ramps up. We’ll have you covered with all things Arkansas State, Arkansas, and northeast Arkansas natives who enter the portal.

Arkansas State

-None (as of Nov. 28)

Arkansas

  • QB Malik Hornsby (Sophomore) - Transfer destination unknown
    • Career at Arkansas (3 seasons): 16 games, 18-39 passing, 314 passing yards, 1 TD, 2 INT, 307 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD
  • TE Erin Outley (Freshman) - Transfer destination unknown
    • Did not play at Arkansas in 2021 due to knee surgery. Did not play in 2022 season. Graded as a 3-star prospect out of Little Rock Parkview.

Other notables

  • RB ShunDerrick Powell (Sophomore, North Alabama) - Transfer destination unknown
    • Hoxie alum had over 1500 rushing yards, 18 TDs for FCS school North Alabama this season, being named a finalist for the Walter Payton Award. He already has offers from Louisiana Tech, UCA, SIU, Tennessee Tech, Tarleton State, Austin Peay and Jacksonville State.
  • QB Layne Hatcher (Junior, Texas State) - Transfer destination unknown
    • Former Arkansas State QB is back in the transfer portal after one season at Texas State, where he threw for 2,653 yards with 19 TD to 10 INT.
    • Career Stats (4 seasons): 796-1287 (61.8%), 10,080 yards, 84 TD, 35 INT, 3 rushing TD

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported Monday, Nov. 28, the crash happened around...
Traffic Alert: U.S. 167 opened in Sharp County
A Searcy man died when his Jeep left the road and struck several trees.
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash
Crash forces lane closures on Jonesboro road
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
A 10-year-old boy was flown to the hospital after being struck by an SUV.
Boy hit by car seriously injured

Latest News

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze looks towards his team during the second half of an NCAA college...
Hugh Freeze named Auburn head football coach
The freshman scored 11 points with 6 assists in the Red Wolves' win over Bethel Sunday.
A-State men’s hoops bounces back with win over Bethel
Arkansas State Head Men's Basketball Coach
Red Wolves Raw: Mike Balado after 90-65 win over Bethel
Red Wolves guards
Red Wolves Raw: Caleb Fields and Malcolm Farrington after 90-65 win over Bethel