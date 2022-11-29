Region 8 Sports’ Transfer Portal tracker (2022 offseason)

As the college football season wraps up, the transfer portal ramps up. We’ll have you covered with all things Arkansas State, Arkansas, and northeast Arkansas natives who enter the portal.

Arkansas State

-None (as of Nov. 28)

Arkansas

QB Malik Hornsby (Sophomore) - Transfer destination unknown Career at Arkansas (3 seasons): 16 games, 18-39 passing, 314 passing yards, 1 TD, 2 INT, 307 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD

TE Erin Outley (Freshman) - Transfer destination unknown Did not play at Arkansas in 2021 due to knee surgery. Did not play in 2022 season. Graded as a 3-star prospect out of Little Rock Parkview.



Other notables

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.