Region 8 Sports’ Transfer Portal tracker (2022 offseason)
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
As the college football season wraps up, the transfer portal ramps up. We’ll have you covered with all things Arkansas State, Arkansas, and northeast Arkansas natives who enter the portal.
Arkansas State
-None (as of Nov. 28)
Arkansas
- QB Malik Hornsby (Sophomore) - Transfer destination unknown
- Career at Arkansas (3 seasons): 16 games, 18-39 passing, 314 passing yards, 1 TD, 2 INT, 307 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD
- TE Erin Outley (Freshman) - Transfer destination unknown
- Did not play at Arkansas in 2021 due to knee surgery. Did not play in 2022 season. Graded as a 3-star prospect out of Little Rock Parkview.
Other notables
- RB ShunDerrick Powell (Sophomore, North Alabama) - Transfer destination unknown
- Hoxie alum had over 1500 rushing yards, 18 TDs for FCS school North Alabama this season, being named a finalist for the Walter Payton Award. He already has offers from Louisiana Tech, UCA, SIU, Tennessee Tech, Tarleton State, Austin Peay and Jacksonville State.
- QB Layne Hatcher (Junior, Texas State) - Transfer destination unknown
- Former Arkansas State QB is back in the transfer portal after one season at Texas State, where he threw for 2,653 yards with 19 TD to 10 INT.
- Career Stats (4 seasons): 796-1287 (61.8%), 10,080 yards, 84 TD, 35 INT, 3 rushing TD
