Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says

Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into a wood chipper.
By Aaron Weeks and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – A tree trimmer died after an equipment accident in a Kentucky residential neighborhood Monday.

Deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office were called to respond to reports of a traumatic injury at a home.

They said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into a wood chipper.

The man was pronounced dead by the Daviess County Coroner, WFIE reports.

The investigation is ongoing, but no foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

