True freshmen Nelson, Ford making early impact for Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For the first time this season, Terrance Ford and Izaiyah Nelson went through the handshake line as part of the starting five for Arkansas State men’s basketball Sunday.

The Red Wolves went on to beat NAIA opponent Bethel 90-65 and both had good performances. Ford, the freshman out of Chicago, had 11 points, 6 assists and 2 steals. Nelson added 8 points and 4 rebounds.

Head Coach Mike Balado says Avery Felts has been dealing with illness to go along with his recent struggles shooting, opening up the opportunity for Ford to enter the lineup.

“I started Terrance only because Avery has been a little bit under the weather,” Balado said. “And maybe to give him a different look coming off the bench because he hasn’t been shooting it well and I know he will.”

Felts went 3-4 from three in the season-opener against Harding. Since then, he’s managed just five on 24 attempts (21 percent). The Westside alum shot 41 percent from long distance last season.

Ford did just fine in Felts’ place, using his combination of speed, driving ability and vision to lift up the A-State offense. This season, Ford has 24 assists to just 4 turnovers while averaging 7 points per game.

Nelson is averaging 6.7 points per game to go with 5 rebounds.

“To be honest with you, I think [Izaiyah] played better than [Omar] did and I started him because he deserved to start,” Balado said of Nelson’s recent performance.

Balado says the freshmen are earning his trust.

“There have only been a handful of freshmen since I’ve been here that I have had trust in starting from day one, and if I had to play them I could. Caleb Fields, Norchad Omier, Terrance Ford and Izaiyah Nelson, that’s it,” Balado said. “These guys are ready so to throw them in the starting lineup, I’m not really worried about it because they both bring something different. And it allowed us to bring some more firepower off the bench, you know, Omar and Avery, get those guys a different look so really happy with it, I don’t know if we’ll stick with it, but you never know.”

Arkansas State hosts Mississippi Valley State Thursday night at 7:00 PM.

