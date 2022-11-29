Energy Alert
Trumann man charged with sexual indecency

A judge found probable cause to charge 36-year-old Antonio Cold of Trumann with one count of sexual indecency with a child.(Poinsett Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A Trumann man faces a charge of sexual indecency after police said he propositioned a child to perform a sexual act.

A judge found probable cause on Nov. 23 to charge 36-year-old Antonio Cold with one count of sexual indecency with a child, engaging a child in sexually explicit conduct, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The charges stem from a report made to the Trumann Police Department on Sunday, Nov. 20, of Cold touching the victim “inappropriately” and asking them to perform sexual acts.

The following day an Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children investigator interviewed the victim at a Jonesboro clinic.

According to the arrest report, the ASP investigator told the arresting officer she “believed that the allegations are true.”

Cold is being held in the Poinsett County Detention Center in lieu of a $150,000 cash/surety bond. His arraignment is set for Dec. 19. The judge also issued a no-contact order.

