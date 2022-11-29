Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Twitter no longer enforcing COVID-19 misinformation policy

The announcement was made in a note on Twitter's website.
The announcement was made in a note on Twitter's website.(CNN, Twitter)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Be extra cautious while looking for health information on Twitter.

The company announced that it has dropped its COVID-19 misinformation policy.

Shortly after the virus was spreading across the U.S. in 2020, Twitter put into effect a set of rules that focused on combatting “harmful misinformation” about coronavirus-related issues.

Over the past 2 1/2 years, Twitter says thousands of accounts were suspended for breaking those parameters.

This change in policy was low key. The announcement was made in a note on Twitter’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynne football coach not returning
A Searcy man died when his Jeep left the road and struck several trees.
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash
The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported Monday, Nov. 28, the crash happened around...
Traffic Alert: U.S. 167 opened in Sharp County
Crash forced lane closures on Jonesboro road
$1 million lottery ticket sold at Kum and Go

Latest News

President Joe Biden is shown Tuesday with, from left, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy,...
Biden hosts congressional leaders to discuss his agenda
Vigil honors Walmart shooting victims in Virginia
The Polk County jury returned the verdict Monday in the lawsuit filed in 2017 against...
Jury awards $27 million to man who had meningitis, misdiagnosed with flu
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, accompanied by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calls for a...
Schumer: Resolve rail strike
A vigil in Chesapeake, Virginia, honors the memory of shooting victims who died last week at a...
Walmart employee who survived mass shooting at Virginia store files $50 million lawsuit