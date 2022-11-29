Energy Alert
Wynne football coach not returning

(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Wynne head football coach, Van Paschal, announced Monday, he is not returning to the Wynne Yellowjacket football program.

Paschal announced this during a Wynne school board session Monday night. During this meeting, he was given the chance to speak to the public after his suspension pending an investigation of the football program.

He was hired in 2017 as the head football coach. He won 56 games in his six seasons with the team.

The Yellowjackets made it to the 5A State Semifinals in 2020.

This is a developing story. KAIT will update this as information comes in.

