$309 million for new de-icing project

MEMPHIS, Ten. (KAIT) - Memphis International Airport announced on Tuesday a new project for a $309 million consolidated de-icing facility funded by the airport and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The project features 12 de-icing bays and a 1600-foot control tower that will manage aircraft ground traffic to and from the de-icing facility. All cargo and passenger airlines will use the facility to de-ice.

“This holiday season and every season, it’s critical that American families and businesses get the goods they need when they need them,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told our content partner. “Memphis International Airport is the biggest cargo airport in the country, and this innovative aircraft de-icing facility is one of the many ways we’re modernizing America’s supply chains.”

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the de-icing pads offer more environmentally friendly procedures with wider safety margins. The pads have a drainage system that goes into the sanitary sewer system.

“Innovative projects like this are key to improving safety, increasing efficiency, and advancing sustainability across the country,” said Deputy FAA Administrator A. Bradley Mims.

