Arkansas State football earns 2022 postseason honors

Arkansas State RB returned a kickoff 98 yards for a TD Saturday in a win over ULM.
Arkansas State RB returned a kickoff 98 yards for a TD Saturday in a win over ULM.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football had a losing season, but Red Wolves are earning national accolades for individual performance.

RB Johnnie Lang (PFF All-American 2nd Team)

- Lang led the Sun Belt and FBS with 886 kick return yards. He had a 98 yard kickoff return for a TD in October vs. ULM. Lang finished 2022 with 1630 all purpose yards, good for 13th nationally. It’s the 3rd time in the last 4 years that a Red Wolf has earned All-American honors (2019 - Omar Bayless, 2021 - Alan Lamar)

K Dominic Zvada (PFF All-True Freshman Team)

- Zvada made 17 of 18 field goals in 2022. Six of those kicks were good from over 40 yards. His 56 yarder at Texas State is tied for the longest in FBS this season. The Arizona native made 30 of 31 PATs. Zvada was named a Lou Groza Award semifinalist.

