“Bluey’s Big Play” coming to Arkansas

The “brand-new theatrical adaption of the Emmy award-winning children’s television series” will feature an original story by the show’s creator and new music.(Celebrity Attractions)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Young fans of Bluey and Bingo have a chance to see the Heeler Family live next year in Little Rock.

Robinson Performance Hall, 426 West Markham, will present “Bluey’s Big Play” on July 12-13.

According to a news release, the “brand-new theatrical adaption of the Emmy award-winning children’s television series” will feature an original story by the show’s creator and new music.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and range in price from $24 to $81. Groups of 10 or more can receive a discount by calling (918) 796-0220.

Tickets can be purchased on Robinson’s website or on Ticketmaster. Tickets are also available in person at the box office or by calling 501-244-8800.

