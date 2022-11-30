Energy Alert
Drug Bust Investigation

Drug bust investigation in Paragould
Drug bust investigation in Paragould
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re learning more about an investigation on Nov. 29 in Paragould.

Chad Henson with the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force told us a search warrant was served at the intersection of Linwood Drive and Clover Circle in Paragould this morning.

He said that no arrests were made.

This is a developing story. KAIT will add more information to the story as it comes available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

