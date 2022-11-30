FedEx employee killed at hub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A FedEx employee was accidentally killed Wednesday afternoon while on the clock.

FedEx confirmed the tragedy took place on company property and released the following statement:

We can confirm the loss of one of our team members this afternoon and are deeply saddened. Our heartfelt thoughts are with our team member’s family, colleagues and all those affected by this event. The circumstances surrounding this tragic incident are still under investigation, and FedEx is fully cooperating with investigating authorities.

The circumstances surrounding the accident are still under investigation.

The victim’s name and role with the company have not been identified at this time.

TOSHA says they have not yet been asked to investigate, but that federal law allows employers eight hours to report a fatality.

