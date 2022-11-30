Nov. 30: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are waking up much cooler this morning and temperatures today will be much lower than what we had yesterday, even with the rain and mist. High today will only be in the 40s, but the sun will come out and it will be a beautiful day.

Dry weather is expected for the next few days with some off and on rain chances popping up by Friday. The best chances of rain will return by the end of the weekend and early next week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A plane crash at the Batesville Regional Airport is under investigation.

A Jonesboro man charged with shooting a man in 2019 and killing a dog is on the run after he ‘walked away’ from a court hearing Tuesday.

It’s a war over residency for a Jonesboro City Council seat.

The Bentonville School District claims immunity from being sued after a 5 year old was left on a school bus alone for hours.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

