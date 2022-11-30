Questions remain in fight for Jonesboro City Council position

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s a war over residency for a Jonesboro City Council seat.

The fight was taken to a Greene County Courtroom. Ward 1 Position 1 City Council Candidate Janice Porter said they were asking that only votes for qualified candidates be counted in the election.

She filed a lawsuit against candidate Guy Pardew Jr. The lawsuit was heard in an emergency hearing Tuesday.

Porter questioned Pardew’s residency and ability to run for a position. Both Pardew and Porter took the stand.

Porter was asked why she did not present concerns about Pardew’s residency before the November general election.

She was asked the same question during an interview with KAIT.

“I did before the general election, made phone calls, and received no help. So being new at this, I didn’t know exactly where to turn, and the clock was ticking,” said Porter.

We also spoke to Pardew and his attorney after the hearing as well.

We were given the below statement from his lawyer:

“We feel that the law is in our favor. We feel it should have been brought to the court’s attention before the general election and not after,” said the statement.

Presiding Judge Pamela Honeycutt told the courtroom she would review all the factors brought forward in the case and have a decision soon.

