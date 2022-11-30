Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Questions remain in fight for Jonesboro City Council position

By Hayden Savage
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s a war over residency for a Jonesboro City Council seat.

The fight was taken to a Greene County Courtroom. Ward 1 Position 1 City Council Candidate Janice Porter said they were asking that only votes for qualified candidates be counted in the election.

She filed a lawsuit against candidate Guy Pardew Jr. The lawsuit was heard in an emergency hearing Tuesday.

Porter questioned Pardew’s residency and ability to run for a position. Both Pardew and Porter took the stand.

Porter was asked why she did not present concerns about Pardew’s residency before the November general election.

She was asked the same question during an interview with KAIT.

“I did before the general election, made phone calls, and received no help. So being new at this, I didn’t know exactly where to turn, and the clock was ticking,” said Porter.

We also spoke to Pardew and his attorney after the hearing as well.

We were given the below statement from his lawyer:

“We feel that the law is in our favor. We feel it should have been brought to the court’s attention before the general election and not after,” said the statement.

Presiding Judge Pamela Honeycutt told the courtroom she would review all the factors brought forward in the case and have a decision soon.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynne football coach not returning
A Searcy man died when his Jeep left the road and struck several trees.
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash
$1 million lottery ticket sold at Kum and Go
The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported Monday, Nov. 28, the crash happened around...
Traffic Alert: U.S. 167 opened in Sharp County
Crash forced lane closures on Jonesboro road

Latest News

Drug bust investigation in Paragould
Drug Bust Investigation
plane crash in Batesville AR on major highway
Plane crashed within feet of major highway
New gas station opens in Osceola
Cougars prepare for 8-Man State Championship Game
8-Man State Championship: Rector preview