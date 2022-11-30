Ramen restaurant opening in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Instead of pizza, a Jonesboro restaurant will be serving ramen.

Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced this week that the owners of Hokkaido Ramen House have leased the former Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Joint location, 2203 Red Wolf Blvd.

According to the news release, the “new-to-Jonesboro” restaurant will offer a variety of authentic ramen dishes.

“This high-profile end-cap restaurant space was only on the market for a few short weeks before it was under contract with a new tenant,” the release stated. “We are sad to see Uncle Maddio’s go but are excited to bring a new food establishment to the space, center, and Jonesboro!”

