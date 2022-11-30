Energy Alert
Recent upgrades have Craighead Forest looking ‘lit’

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hikers and visitors to Jonesboro’s Craighead Forest Park, 4910 S. Culberhouse Rd., should light up when they see the city’s latest upgrades.

Jonesboro Parks and Recreation announced this week that it had completed several new additions to the park, including adding lights to trees on the walking trail near Access 6 and the band shell.

City workers also finished working on the trail to the park’s new Elbow Tree.

As many will remember, the original Elbow Tree toppled over during a winter storm in February of this year.

“We hope to see everyone giving the Elbow Tree a warm welcome by stopping by and taking pictures,” the department stated in a news release shared on social media.

63rd WBU Tournament continues