Recent upgrades have Craighead Forest looking ‘lit’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hikers and visitors to Jonesboro’s Craighead Forest Park, 4910 S. Culberhouse Rd., should light up when they see the city’s latest upgrades.

Jonesboro Parks and Recreation announced this week that it had completed several new additions to the park, including adding lights to trees on the walking trail near Access 6 and the band shell.

City workers also finished working on the trail to the park’s new Elbow Tree.

City workers also finished working on the trail to the park’s new Elbow Tree. (Jonesboro Parks and Recreation)

As many will remember, the original Elbow Tree toppled over during a winter storm in February of this year.

“We hope to see everyone giving the Elbow Tree a warm welcome by stopping by and taking pictures,” the department stated in a news release shared on social media.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.