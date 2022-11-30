Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Ritter completes $12.5 million network upgrade

Ritter Communications announced it has completed a $12.5 million network upgrade that will...
Ritter Communications announced it has completed a $12.5 million network upgrade that will affect numerous rural communities in Northeast Arkansas.(Ritter Communications)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Ritter Communications announced it has completed a $12.5 million network upgrade that will affect numerous rural communities in Northeast Arkansas.

According to a news release from the Jonesboro-based company, the upgrade was a “comprehensive overhaul of the company’s network,” affecting 45 communities and nearly 24,000 residential internet customers.

Initial construction on the project began in February 2021 and was expected to take three years to complete.

For more information on the project, customers should call 1-888-336-4466 or visit www.rittercommunications.com.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

plane crash in Batesville AR on major highway
Plane crashed within feet of major highway
$1 million lottery ticket sold at Kum and Go
Wynne football coach not returning
Airreo Trayshawn Johnson, 26, Jonesboro Battery-1st degree circumstances manifesting extreme...
Shooting suspect on the run after walking away from court hearing
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says

Latest News

It’s a war over residency for a Jonesboro City Council seat.
Questions remain in fight for Jonesboro City Council position
$309 million for new de-icing project
According to a statement, this is a part of an effort to address issues in the Missouri’s...
Gov. Parson extends drought alert in executive order
$1 million lottery ticket sold at Kum and Go