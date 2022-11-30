Ritter completes $12.5 million network upgrade

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Ritter Communications announced it has completed a $12.5 million network upgrade that will affect numerous rural communities in Northeast Arkansas.

According to a news release from the Jonesboro-based company, the upgrade was a “comprehensive overhaul of the company’s network,” affecting 45 communities and nearly 24,000 residential internet customers.

Initial construction on the project began in February 2021 and was expected to take three years to complete.

For more information on the project, customers should call 1-888-336-4466 or visit www.rittercommunications.com.

