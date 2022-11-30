Energy Alert
Shooting suspect on the run after walking away from court hearing

Airreo Trayshawn Johnson, 26, Jonesboro Battery-1st degree circumstances manifesting extreme...
By Chris Carter
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A Jonesboro man charged with shooting a man in 2019 and killing a dog is on the run after he ‘walked away’ from a court hearing Tuesday.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, Airreo Trayshawn Johnson, was in court for the 2019 shooting incident on State Street when he left the court proceedings.

Jonesboro Police said it used its network of cameras to track Johnson but were unable to locate him. The department said his last known location was southbound on Airport Road late in the afternoon on Nov 29.

Johnson was arrested in 2020 during a traffic stop, in which officers found a stole firearm under the seat where Johnson was sitting.

Johnson is charged with first-degree battery/manifesting extreme indifference that causes serious physical harm, along with theft by receiving firearm less than $2,500.

Johnson is one of three people charged for the crime.

Jonesboro Police are encouraging anyone who knows where Johnson may be to call police.

