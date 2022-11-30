Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Trial date set for accused Arkansas insurrectionist

TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of...
TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protest inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. - Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)(SAUL LOEB | AFP via Getty Images)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas man accused of taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection in the U.S. Capitol now has a trial date.

Richard Barnett, 61, of Gravette is set to go on trial Jan. 9 on multiple federal offenses.

According to our content partner, KNWA-TV in Fayetteville, a pretrial hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4 “with the court order noting that it could be held virtually at the parties’ request.”

Barnett has pleaded not guilty to the following charges:

  • Obstruction of an official proceeding
  • Aiding and abetting
  • Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon
  • Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous Weapon
  • Entering and remaining in certain rooms in the capitol building
  • Disorderly conduct in a capitol building
  • Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building
  • Theft of government property

Barnett was previously scheduled to go on trial on Sept. 6, but it was delayed to Dec. 12, as his attorney said he was recovering from COVID-19 and Lyme disease.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

plane crash in Batesville AR on major highway
Plane crashed within feet of major highway
$1 million lottery ticket sold at Kum and Go
Wynne football coach not returning
Airreo Trayshawn Johnson, 26, Jonesboro Battery-1st degree circumstances manifesting extreme...
Shooting suspect on the run after walking away from court hearing
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says

Latest News

plane crash in Batesville AR on major highway
Plane crashed within feet of major highway
Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced this week that the owners of...
Ramen restaurant opening in Jonesboro
On Tuesday, Nov. 29, in U.S. District Court in Hot Springs, Samuel Bolling of Nashville,...
Man pleads guilty to kidnapping Arkansas teen
Ritter Communications announced it has completed a $12.5 million network upgrade that will...
Ritter completes $12.5 million network upgrade