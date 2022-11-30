Trial date set for accused Arkansas insurrectionist

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas man accused of taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection in the U.S. Capitol now has a trial date.

Richard Barnett, 61, of Gravette is set to go on trial Jan. 9 on multiple federal offenses.

According to our content partner, KNWA-TV in Fayetteville, a pretrial hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4 “with the court order noting that it could be held virtually at the parties’ request.”

Barnett has pleaded not guilty to the following charges:

Obstruction of an official proceeding

Aiding and abetting

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous Weapon

Entering and remaining in certain rooms in the capitol building

Disorderly conduct in a capitol building

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building

Theft of government property

Barnett was previously scheduled to go on trial on Sept. 6, but it was delayed to Dec. 12, as his attorney said he was recovering from COVID-19 and Lyme disease.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.