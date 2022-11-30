Trial date set for accused Arkansas insurrectionist
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas man accused of taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection in the U.S. Capitol now has a trial date.
Richard Barnett, 61, of Gravette is set to go on trial Jan. 9 on multiple federal offenses.
According to our content partner, KNWA-TV in Fayetteville, a pretrial hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4 “with the court order noting that it could be held virtually at the parties’ request.”
Barnett has pleaded not guilty to the following charges:
- Obstruction of an official proceeding
- Aiding and abetting
- Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon
- Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous Weapon
- Entering and remaining in certain rooms in the capitol building
- Disorderly conduct in a capitol building
- Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building
- Theft of government property
Barnett was previously scheduled to go on trial on Sept. 6, but it was delayed to Dec. 12, as his attorney said he was recovering from COVID-19 and Lyme disease.
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.