Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Woman decapitated by partner in Philadelphia home, police say

Ahmad Shareef is facing several charges in connection to his 41-year-old female partner’s...
Ahmad Shareef is facing several charges in connection to his 41-year-old female partner’s death, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office. He is in custody and ineligible for bail.(Source: KYW via CNN)
By KYW Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - A 41-year-old woman was found decapitated inside a Northeast Philadelphia home in a homicide police say was committed by her partner.

Ahmad Shareef is charged with murder, possession of an instrument of crime and abuse of a corpse in connection to his partner’s death, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office. He is in custody and ineligible for bail.

The victim, who has yet to be identified, was found dead around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday after police received a call for a domestic situation. Sources say the crime scene looked like something out of a horror movie.

A witness inside the house helped police identify a person of interest in relation to the crime.

Investigators say Shareef ran from the home covered in blood and was found inside bushes several blocks away.

Neighbors were disturbed learning the alleged details about the incident. They say multiple adults and children live in the home, and police have been called about it many times.

Police say this is still very early on in the investigation. It’s unclear what led to the killing.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynne football coach not returning
A Searcy man died when his Jeep left the road and struck several trees.
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash
$1 million lottery ticket sold at Kum and Go
plane crash in Batesville AR on major highway
Plane crashed within feet of major highway
The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported Monday, Nov. 28, the crash happened around...
Traffic Alert: U.S. 167 opened in Sharp County

Latest News

Travelers are facing weather woes across the country as they travel after the Thanksgiving...
Storms cause major tornadoes, flooding around the South
It’s a war over residency for a Jonesboro City Council seat.
Questions remain in fight for Jonesboro City Council position
FILE - San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott answers questions during a news conference in San...
San Francisco will allow police to deploy robots that kill
Drug bust investigation in Paragould
Drug Bust Investigation